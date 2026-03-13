FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers • #8 SF

Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Jazz On March 13

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Utah Jazz on Friday, March 13. Avdija's points prop was 22.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Avdija put up 22 points and seven assists in a 103-101 loss to the Hornets. Avdija leads his squad in both points (24.3 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 6.9 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, surrendering 125 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deni Avdija

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Portland Trail BlazersRecent Portland Trail Blazers Player News

View All Portland Trail Blazers Player News