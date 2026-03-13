Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Jazz On March 13

In his last game on March 10, Avdija put up 22 points and seven assists in a 103-101 loss to the Hornets. Avdija leads his squad in both points (24.3 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 6.9 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, surrendering 125 points per contest.

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