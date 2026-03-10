Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Hornets On March 10

Avdija had 18 points, eight assists and three blocks in his last action, a 131-111 win over the Pacers on March 8. Avdija leads his squad in both points (24.3 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 7.0 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.5 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.