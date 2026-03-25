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Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers • #8 SF

Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Play Bucks On March 25

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, March 25. Avdija's points prop was 24.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Avdija had 18 points in his most recent game, a 134-99 win over the Nets on March 23. Avdija leads his squad in both points (24.1 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 6.9 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Bucks are conceding 116.4 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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