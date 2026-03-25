Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Play Bucks On March 25

Avdija had 18 points in his most recent game, a 134-99 win over the Nets on March 23. Avdija leads his squad in both points (24.1 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 6.9 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Bucks are conceding 116.4 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

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