Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Square Off Against 76ers On March 15

Avdija totaled 17 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 124-114 win over the Jazz on March 13. Avdija is tops on his squad in both points (24.1 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 6.9 boards. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.2 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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