DeMar DeRozan And Kings Square Off Against Spurs On March 17

In his last game, a 116-111 win over the Jazz on March 15, DeRozan had 41 points, 11 assists and three steals. DeRozan paces his squad in points per contest (18.8), and averages 3.0 boards and 4.0 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per game.

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