Sacramento Kings • #10 GF

DeMar DeRozan And Kings Face Pacers On March 10

DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, March 10. DeRozan's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 133-123 loss to the Pelicans on March 5, DeRozan tallied 15 points. DeRozan leads his team in points per contest (18.2), and averages 3.0 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 120 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
DeMar DeRozan

