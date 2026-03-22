DeMar DeRozan And Kings Face Nets On March 22

In his last game, a 139-118 loss to the 76ers on March 19, DeRozan totaled 13 points and five assists. DeRozan leads his squad in points per game (18.5), and averages 3.0 boards and 4.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 115.3 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

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