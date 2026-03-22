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DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings • #10 GF

DeMar DeRozan And Kings Face Nets On March 22

DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings play the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, March 22. DeRozan's points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 139-118 loss to the 76ers on March 19, DeRozan totaled 13 points and five assists. DeRozan leads his squad in points per game (18.5), and averages 3.0 boards and 4.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 115.3 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
DeMar DeRozan

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