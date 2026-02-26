FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

DeMar DeRozan And Kings Face Mavericks On Feb. 26

DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings play the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Feb. 26. DeRozan's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 25, DeRozan posted 15 points and seven assists in a 128-97 loss to the Rockets. DeRozan is tops on his squad in points per game (18.6), and averages 3.1 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Mavericks rank 21st in the league in points allowed, surrendering 117.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

