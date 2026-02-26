DeMar DeRozan And Kings Face Mavericks On Feb. 26

Last time out on Feb. 25, DeRozan posted 15 points and seven assists in a 128-97 loss to the Rockets. DeRozan is tops on his squad in points per game (18.6), and averages 3.1 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Mavericks rank 21st in the league in points allowed, surrendering 117.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.