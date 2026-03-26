DeMar DeRozan And Kings Face Magic On March 26

Last time out on March 24, DeRozan put up seven points and five assists in a 134-90 loss to the Hornets. DeRozan leads his team in points per game (18.2), and averages 3.0 boards and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 114.8 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

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