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DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings • #10 GF

DeMar DeRozan And Kings Face Magic On March 26

DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, March 26. DeRozan's points prop was 17.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 24, DeRozan put up seven points and five assists in a 134-90 loss to the Hornets. DeRozan leads his team in points per game (18.2), and averages 3.0 boards and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 114.8 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
DeMar DeRozan

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