DeMar DeRozan And Kings Take On Jazz On March 15

In his last game on March 14, DeRozan recorded 27 points and seven assists in a 118-109 win over the Clippers. DeRozan leads his team in points per contest (18.5), and averages 3.0 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 125 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

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