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DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings • #10 GF

DeMar DeRozan And Kings Face Hornets On March 24

DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 24. DeRozan's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 126-122 win over the Nets on March 22, DeRozan tallied 10 points and eight assists. DeRozan is tops on his squad in points per game (18.4), and averages 2.9 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Hornets rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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