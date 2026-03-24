DeMar DeRozan And Kings Face Hornets On March 24

In his most recent action, a 126-122 win over the Nets on March 22, DeRozan tallied 10 points and eight assists. DeRozan is tops on his squad in points per game (18.4), and averages 2.9 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Hornets rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.1 points per contest.

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