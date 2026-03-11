FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings • #10 GF

DeMar DeRozan And Kings Square Off Against Hornets On March 11

DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings play the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, March 11. DeRozan's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

DeRozan tallied 12 points and two blocks in his most recent action, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10. DeRozan is tops on his team in points per game (18.1), and averages 3.0 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Hornets rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
DeMar DeRozan

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Sacramento KingsRecent Sacramento Kings Player News

View All Sacramento Kings Player News