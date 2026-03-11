DeMar DeRozan And Kings Square Off Against Hornets On March 11

DeRozan tallied 12 points and two blocks in his most recent action, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10. DeRozan is tops on his team in points per game (18.1), and averages 3.0 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Hornets rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.