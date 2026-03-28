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DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings • #10 GF

DeMar DeRozan And Kings Face Hawks On March 28

DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 28. DeRozan's points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 121-117 loss to the Magic on March 26, DeRozan had 33 points, six rebounds and 11 assists. DeRozan is tops on his team in points per contest (18.4), and averages 3.0 boards and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 116.5 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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