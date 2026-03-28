DeMar DeRozan And Kings Face Hawks On March 28

In his last action, a 121-117 loss to the Magic on March 26, DeRozan had 33 points, six rebounds and 11 assists. DeRozan is tops on his team in points per contest (18.4), and averages 3.0 boards and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 116.5 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

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