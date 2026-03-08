DeMar DeRozan And Kings Play Bulls On March 8
DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, March 8. DeRozan's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 133-123 loss to the Pelicans on March 5, DeRozan tallied 15 points. DeRozan is tops on his squad in points per contest (18.2), and averages 3.0 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Opposing teams are averaging 119.7 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.