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DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings • #10 GF

DeMar DeRozan And Kings Take On 76ers On March 19

DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, March 19. DeRozan's points prop was 19.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 132-104 loss to the Spurs on March 17, DeRozan had two points. DeRozan paces his squad in points per game (18.6), and averages 3.0 boards and 4.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
DeMar DeRozan

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