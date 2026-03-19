DeMar DeRozan And Kings Take On 76ers On March 19

In his last action, a 132-104 loss to the Spurs on March 17, DeRozan had two points. DeRozan paces his squad in points per game (18.6), and averages 3.0 boards and 4.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

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