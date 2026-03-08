Dejounte Murray And Pelicans Take On Wizards On March 8

In his most recent appearance, a 118-116 loss to the Suns on March 6, Murray totaled 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Murray is averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, giving up 123 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.