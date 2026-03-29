Dejounte Murray And Pelicans Face Rockets On March 29
Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, March 29. Murray's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Murray totaled 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in his last game, a 129-108 loss to the Pistons on March 26. Murray is averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Rockets are giving up 110.2 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.