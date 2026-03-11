Dejounte Murray And Pelicans Take On Raptors On March 11

In his most recent game, a 138-118 win over the Wizards on March 8, Murray put up 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Murray is averaging 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.