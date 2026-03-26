Dejounte Murray And Pelicans Play Pistons On March 26

Murray put up seven points and 12 assists in his last game, a 121-116 loss to the Knicks on March 24. Murray is averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 109.8 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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