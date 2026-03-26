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Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans

Dejounte Murray

New Orleans Pelicans • #5 PG

Dejounte Murray And Pelicans Play Pistons On March 26

Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, March 26. Murray's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Murray put up seven points and 12 assists in his last game, a 121-116 loss to the Knicks on March 24. Murray is averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 109.8 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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