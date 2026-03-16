Dejounte Murray And Pelicans Square Off Against Mavericks On March 16

In his most recent game, a 107-105 loss to the Rockets on March 13, Murray totaled 35 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Murray is averaging 19.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 118.1 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.