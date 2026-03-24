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Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans

Dejounte Murray

New Orleans Pelicans • #5 PG

Dejounte Murray And Pelicans Square Off Against Knicks On March 24

Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans play the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 24. Murray's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Murray tallied 12 points and nine assists in his most recent game, a 111-106 loss to the Cavaliers on March 21. Murray is averaging 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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