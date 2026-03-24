Dejounte Murray And Pelicans Square Off Against Knicks On March 24

Murray tallied 12 points and nine assists in his most recent game, a 111-106 loss to the Cavaliers on March 21. Murray is averaging 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.4 points per contest.

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