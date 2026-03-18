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Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans

Dejounte Murray

New Orleans Pelicans • #5 PG

Dejounte Murray And Pelicans Square Off Against Clippers On March 18

Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 18. Murray's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 107-105 loss to the Rockets on March 13, Murray put up 35 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Murray is averaging 19.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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