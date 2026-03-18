Dejounte Murray And Pelicans Square Off Against Clippers On March 18

In his last appearance, a 107-105 loss to the Rockets on March 13, Murray put up 35 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Murray is averaging 19.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.7 points per game.

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