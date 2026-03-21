Dejounte Murray And Pelicans Take On Cavaliers On March 21

In his last game, a 124-109 win over the Clippers on March 18, Murray totaled 17 points and 11 assists. Murray is averaging 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 114.8 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

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