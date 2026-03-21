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Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans

Dejounte Murray

New Orleans Pelicans • #5 PG

Dejounte Murray And Pelicans Take On Cavaliers On March 21

Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, March 21. Murray's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 124-109 win over the Clippers on March 18, Murray totaled 17 points and 11 assists. Murray is averaging 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 114.8 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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