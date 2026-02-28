FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers • #5 C

Deandre Ayton And Lakers Play Warriors On Feb. 28

Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Feb. 28. Ayton's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 26, Ayton put up two points in a 113-110 loss to the Suns. Ayton leads his squad in rebounding (8.4 per game), and averages 13.0 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Warriors rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 113.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deandre Ayton

