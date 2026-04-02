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Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers • #5 C

Deandre Ayton And Lakers Square Off Against Thunder On April 2

Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, April 2. Ayton's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Ayton tallied 18 points and nine rebounds in his last game, a 127-113 win over the Cavaliers on March 31. Ayton paces his team in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deandre Ayton

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