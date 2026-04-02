Deandre Ayton And Lakers Square Off Against Thunder On April 2

Ayton tallied 18 points and nine rebounds in his last game, a 127-113 win over the Cavaliers on March 31. Ayton paces his team in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.6 points per game.

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