FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers • #5 C

Deandre Ayton And Lakers Play Rockets On March 18

Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 18. Ayton's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ayton had seven points and 11 rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 100-92 win over the Rockets on March 16. Ayton leads his squad in rebounding (8.4 per game), and averages 12.5 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Rockets are giving up 109.8 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deandre Ayton

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles LakersRecent Los Angeles Lakers Player News

View All Los Angeles Lakers Player News