Deandre Ayton And Lakers Play Rockets On March 18

Ayton had seven points and 11 rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 100-92 win over the Rockets on March 16. Ayton leads his squad in rebounding (8.4 per game), and averages 12.5 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Rockets are giving up 109.8 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

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