Deandre Ayton And Lakers Face Pistons On March 23

In his last game on March 21, Ayton recorded nine points and 12 rebounds in a 105-104 win over the Magic. Ayton paces his team in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.5 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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