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Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers • #5 C

Deandre Ayton And Lakers Face Pistons On March 23

Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Detroit Pistons on Monday, March 23. Ayton's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 21, Ayton recorded nine points and 12 rebounds in a 105-104 win over the Magic. Ayton paces his team in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.5 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deandre Ayton

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