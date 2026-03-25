Deandre Ayton And Lakers Square Off Against Pacers On March 25
Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, March 25. Ayton's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 23, Ayton recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds in a 113-110 loss to the Pistons. Ayton paces his team in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Opposing teams are averaging 120.5 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.