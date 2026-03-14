Deandre Ayton And Lakers Take On Nuggets On March 14

Ayton totaled 23 points and 10 rebounds in his most recent action, a 142-130 win over the Bulls on March 12. Ayton paces his squad in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 12.6 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 116.5 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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