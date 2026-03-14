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Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers • #5 C

Deandre Ayton And Lakers Take On Nuggets On March 14

Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 14. Ayton's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Ayton totaled 23 points and 10 rebounds in his most recent action, a 142-130 win over the Bulls on March 12. Ayton paces his squad in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 12.6 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 116.5 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deandre Ayton

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