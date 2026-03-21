Deandre Ayton And Lakers Square Off Against Magic On March 21

In his last game on March 19, Ayton posted six points in a 134-126 win over the Heat. Ayton paces his squad in rebounding (8.2 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.4 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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