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Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers • #5 C

Deandre Ayton And Lakers Square Off Against Magic On March 21

Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Orlando Magic on Saturday, March 21. Ayton's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 19, Ayton posted six points in a 134-126 win over the Heat. Ayton paces his squad in rebounding (8.2 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.4 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deandre Ayton

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