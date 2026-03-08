Deandre Ayton And Lakers Take On Knicks On March 8
Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 8. Ayton's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ayton had in his last action, a 120-113 loss to the Nuggets on March 5. Ayton leads his team in rebounding (8.2 per game), and averages 12.6 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110.6 points per game.
