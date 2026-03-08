FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers • #5 C

Deandre Ayton And Lakers Take On Knicks On March 8

Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 8. Ayton's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ayton had in his last action, a 120-113 loss to the Nuggets on March 5. Ayton leads his team in rebounding (8.2 per game), and averages 12.6 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deandre Ayton

