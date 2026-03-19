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Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers • #5 C

Deandre Ayton And Lakers Face Heat On March 19

Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat on Thursday, March 19. Ayton's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 124-116 win over the Rockets on March 18, Ayton tallied 16 points and three blocks. Ayton paces his squad in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 12.6 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 116.9 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deandre Ayton

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