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Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers • #5 C

Deandre Ayton And Lakers Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 31

Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 31. Ayton's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 30, Ayton recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a 120-101 win over the Wizards. Ayton leads his team in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 12.3 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deandre Ayton

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