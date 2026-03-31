Deandre Ayton And Lakers Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 31

In his last game on March 30, Ayton recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a 120-101 win over the Wizards. Ayton leads his team in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 12.3 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.