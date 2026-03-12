FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers • #5 C

Deandre Ayton And Lakers Square Off Against Bulls On March 12

Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, March 12. Ayton's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 120-106 win over the Timberwolves on March 10, Ayton had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Ayton is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 12.5 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.9 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Deandre Ayton

