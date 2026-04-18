Dean Wade And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 1

In his last game, a 124-102 loss to the Hawks on April 10, Wade tallied three points. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

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