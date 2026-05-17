Dean Wade And Cavaliers Take On Pistons In Game 7
Dean Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 17. Wade's points prop was 3.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 115-94 loss to the Pistons on May 15, Wade tallied three points. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.