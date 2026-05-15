Dean Wade And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 6

Last time out on May 13, Wade recorded six rebounds in a 117-113 win over the Pistons. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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