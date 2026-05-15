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Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade

Cleveland Cavaliers • #32 PF

Dean Wade And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 6

Dean Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Wade's points prop was 2.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 13, Wade recorded six rebounds in a 117-113 win over the Pistons. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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