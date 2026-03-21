FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade

Cleveland Cavaliers • #32 PF

Dean Wade And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pelicans On March 21

Dean Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, March 21. Wade's points prop was 5.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Wade tallied seven rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 115-110 win over the Bulls on March 19. Wade is averaging 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dean Wade

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News