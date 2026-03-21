Dean Wade And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pelicans On March 21

Wade tallied seven rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 115-110 win over the Bulls on March 19. Wade is averaging 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119.3 points per contest.

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