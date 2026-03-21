Dean Wade And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pelicans On March 21
Dean Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, March 21. Wade's points prop was 5.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Wade tallied seven rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 115-110 win over the Bulls on March 19. Wade is averaging 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Pelicans rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119.3 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.