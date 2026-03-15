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Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade

Cleveland Cavaliers • #32 PF

Dean Wade And Cavaliers Square Off Against Mavericks On March 15

Dean Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, March 15. Wade's points prop was 5.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on March 13, Wade put up three points in a 138-105 win over the Mavericks. Wade is averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are giving up 118 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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