Dean Wade And Cavaliers Square Off Against Mavericks On March 15

Last time out on March 13, Wade put up three points in a 138-105 win over the Mavericks. Wade is averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are giving up 118 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

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