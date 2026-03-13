Dean Wade And Cavaliers Face Mavericks On March 13

Last time out on March 11, Wade posted in a 128-122 loss to the Magic. Wade is averaging 5.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.7 points per contest.

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