Dean Wade And Cavaliers Take On Magic On March 24

Wade had seven points and two steals in his last appearance, a 111-106 win over the Pelicans on March 21. Wade is averaging 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.5 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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