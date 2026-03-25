Dean Wade And Cavaliers Take On Heat On March 25

Wade totaled two points in his last appearance, a 136-131 win over the Magic on March 24. Wade is averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 117.5 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

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