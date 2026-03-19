Dean Wade And Cavaliers Play Bulls On March 19

Last time out on March 17, Wade put up nine points in a 123-116 win over the Bucks. Wade is averaging 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are conceding 120.3 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

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