Dean Wade And Cavaliers Play Bulls On March 19
Dean Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, March 19. Wade's points prop was 6.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 17, Wade put up nine points in a 123-116 win over the Bucks. Wade is averaging 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Bulls are conceding 120.3 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.