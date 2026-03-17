Dean Wade And Cavaliers Face Bucks On March 17

In his most recent action, a 130-120 loss to the Mavericks on March 15, Wade had 12 points. Wade is averaging 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per contest.

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