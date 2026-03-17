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Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade

Cleveland Cavaliers • #32 PF

Dean Wade And Cavaliers Face Bucks On March 17

Dean Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 17. Wade's points prop was 5.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 130-120 loss to the Mavericks on March 15, Wade had 12 points. Wade is averaging 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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