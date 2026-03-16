De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Face Wizards On March 16

In his most recent action, a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves on March 13, Melton had 12 points. Melton is averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are giving up 123.7 points per contest, which ranks 29th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.