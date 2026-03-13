De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Take On Timberwolves On March 13

Melton put up 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 119-116 loss to the Jazz on March 9. Melton is averaging 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

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