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De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors

De'Anthony Melton

Golden State Warriors • #8 PG

De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Take On Timberwolves On March 13

De'Anthony Melton and the Golden State Warriors play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, March 13. Melton's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Melton put up 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 119-116 loss to the Jazz on March 9. Melton is averaging 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Anthony Melton

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