De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Play Thunder On March 7
De'Anthony Melton and the Golden State Warriors play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, March 7. Melton's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Melton totaled 23 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in his last action, a 115-113 win over the Rockets on March 5. Melton is averaging 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 107.8 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.