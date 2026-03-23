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De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors

De'Anthony Melton

Golden State Warriors • #8 PG

De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Play Mavericks On March 23

De'Anthony Melton and the Golden State Warriors play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 23. Melton's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 21, Melton recorded 20 points and four assists in a 126-110 loss to the Hawks. Melton is averaging 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 118.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Anthony Melton

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