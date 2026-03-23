De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Play Mavericks On March 23

In his last game on March 21, Melton recorded 20 points and four assists in a 126-110 loss to the Hawks. Melton is averaging 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 118.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.