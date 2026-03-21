De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Take On Hawks On March 21

In his most recent game, a 115-101 loss to the Pistons on March 20, Melton tallied 14 points. Melton is averaging 13.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are giving up 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

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