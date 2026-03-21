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De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors

De'Anthony Melton

Golden State Warriors • #8 PG

De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Take On Hawks On March 21

De'Anthony Melton and the Golden State Warriors play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 21. Melton's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 115-101 loss to the Pistons on March 20, Melton tallied 14 points. Melton is averaging 13.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are giving up 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Anthony Melton

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