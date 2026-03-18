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De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors

De'Anthony Melton

Golden State Warriors • #8 PG

De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Take On Celtics On March 18

De'Anthony Melton and the Golden State Warriors play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, March 18. Melton's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 125-117 win over the Wizards on March 16, Melton put up 27 points, four assists and two steals. Melton is averaging 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.1 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Anthony Melton

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