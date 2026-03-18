De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Take On Celtics On March 18

In his last appearance, a 125-117 win over the Wizards on March 16, Melton put up 27 points, four assists and two steals. Melton is averaging 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.1 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

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